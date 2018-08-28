Pedestrian who died a week after Las Vegas hit-and-run ID’d

Quincy Turel Harris, 44, died Sunday from blunt force injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was hospitalized Aug. 19 after being stuck by a sedan near South Maryland Parkway and East Dumont Boulevard.

A pedestrian who died a week after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash has been identified by the Clark County coroner.

Quincy Turel Harris, 44, died Sunday from blunt force injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was hospitalized Aug. 19 after being stuck by a sedan near South Maryland Parkway and East Dumont Boulevard.

Harris’ death was ruled an accident.

The involved driver fled the scene, police said. The vehicle was described as a silver or white four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3317, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

