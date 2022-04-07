Pedestrian who died after northeast Las Vegas crash identified

Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bonnie Lane when he was struck by a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A pedestrian died days after he was struck by a truck in northeast Las Vegas.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was walking outside a crosswalk about 8:30 p.m. on April 2 near East Lake Mead Boulevard and Bonnie Lane when he was struck by a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and police announced Thursday morning that he had died.

He was later identified as Pedro Gustavo Campos, 35.

The driver of the GMC was not injured and was not detained in connection with the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.