Pedestrian with life-threatening injuries after crash in south Las Vegas

Police investigate a crash Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, on West Tropicana Avenue near Wynn Road in Las Vegas. (RTC)
Police investigate a crash Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, on West Tropicana Avenue near Wynn Road in Las Vegas. (RTC)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 5, 2025 - 6:40 am
 

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in the south Las Vegas Valley.

The crash occurred at about 5:27 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Wynn Road when a silver SUV struck a pedestrian who was outside a crosswalk, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Marcin Zemsta.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and waited for officers.

The preliminary investigation indicates that neither impairment nor speed were factors in the crash, Lt. Zemsta said.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

