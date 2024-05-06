77°F
Pedestrians killed in majority of fatal crashes over the weekend

The area where an unhoused man was critically injured after a car ran off the road and hit him while he was sleeping before fleeing the scene at Sandhill Road and Hawaii Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The area where an unhoused man was critically injured after a car ran off the road and hit him while he was sleeping before fleeing the scene at Sandhill Road and Hawaii Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The area where an unhoused man was critically injured after a car ran off the road and hit him while he was sleeping before fleeing the scene at Sandhill Road and Hawaii Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 5, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The site of a crash is seen at the intersection of Charleston and Decatur on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 1:50 pm
 

Pedestrians were killed in three of the four fatal crashes that occurred over the weekend.

Two of the pedestrians were killed while crossing the street improperly between late Friday night and Sunday, while the third was a man struck and critically injured while sleeping in a tent along a road, police said Sunday.

On Friday evening, a 59-year-old man was killed while crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk on East Cheyenne Avenue east of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

On Sunday morning, a pedestrian was killed at Charleston and Decatur boulevards and a motorcyclist was killed on U.S. Highway 95 between the Charleston Boulevard and Boulder Highway exits.

The latest Metro statistics show the number of hit-and-run fatalities between Jan. 1 and April 26 was 11 this year, compared with six over the same time last year, marking an increase of 83.3 percent.

Crashes overall were down in that time period, with 5,865 in 2024 compared with 6,438 in 2023, a decline of 8.9 percent.

Crashes involving pedestrians have risen 18.5 percent, with 282 in the first almost four months of 2024. That’s compared with 238 in 2023.

