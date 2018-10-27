Pence motorcade in Las Vegas creating heavy traffic on US 95

Vice President Mike Pence’s arrival in town is creating heavy traffic on U.S. Highway 95 near the Las Vegas Strip, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic moves along Interstate 15 as seen from the Spaghetti Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 28, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph)

Pence is in Las Vegas to stump for Republican Congressional candidate Cresent Hardy on Saturday morning. The heavy traffic around the U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway is due to security for the vice president, the highway patrol said.

In an email, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said Pence’s motorcade covered “the whole resort corridor” and part of U.S. 95.

Buratczuk also said “the entire route” for Pence was “locked down” for security.

Pence also will be in Carson City on Saturday afternoon to rally with incumbent Republican U.S. Sen Dean Heller and Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the Republican governor nominee.

A crash was also reported on the Interstate 15 northbound at the southern 215 Beltway, according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Authority. The left and center lanes are blocked on the I-15.

