Local Las Vegas

Pepper spray causes evacuation at Las Vegas McDonald’s

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2017 - 10:14 am
 

Las Vegas police and firefighters responded Thursday morning to reports of pepper spray being released in a central valley McDonald’s.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the restaurant at 4411 W. Sahara Ave., near Arville Street, the department said on Twitter about 9:25 a.m.

According to the department, the building had to be evacuated, and three people were taken to the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department is at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

