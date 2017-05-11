Pepper spray causes evacuation at Las Vegas McDonald’s

Las Vegas police respond to a report of pepper spray being released in a McDonald's at 4411 W. Sahara Ave., at Arville Street, in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 11, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Las Vegas police and firefighters responded Thursday morning to reports of pepper spray being released in a central valley McDonald’s.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to the restaurant at 4411 W. Sahara Ave., near Arville Street, the department said on Twitter about 9:25 a.m.

According to the department, the building had to be evacuated, and three people were taken to the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department is at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McDonald's W Sahara/Arrville, possible pepper spray release inside restaurant, bldg evac'd, crews checking occupt's – everyone ok. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 11, 2017 McD's UPDATE: 4 people checked out, 3 people will be transported to Hosp to be checked out. @LVMPD investg'n incident -on scene. PIO1 — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 11, 2017

