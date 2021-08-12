Perseid meteor shower putting on a show over Las Vegas

The light show of the year is coming to an end soon and you can see it over Las Vegas or watch a livestream.

A meteor streaks across the early morning sky over an old barn in Nelson during the Perseids on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sunrise and the early morning sky over Nelson, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Perseid meteor shower has been going on for several weeks, but will peak Friday. And with the moon just a few days past its new phase and setting earlier, the sky will be darker than usual to allow for better viewing.

Review-Journal photographer L.E. Baskow caught a few meteors early Friday morning near Nelson.

Your best bet is to drive away from the city to get away from light pollution. You may see between 40 to 60 meteors per hour, according to space.com. And you don’t need any special equipment to see them.

The best viewing time is between midnight and dawn.

“Skywatchers began catching early Perseids in late July, and the meteor shower will continue until Aug. 18, but the peak of this meteor shower is well worth catching,” reports Sky & Telescope, which suggests that skywatchers who get themselves someplace dark enough could catch dozens of shooting stars each hour — perhaps one a minute — during the shower’s peak, which continues into Thursday morning.

How to watch it live tonight