Person critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning.

About 7:30 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a crash in the central valley. Police said a 2008 CR-V traveling westbound on Hacienda Avenue crashed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of Arville Street.

The 64-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was critically injured and taken to University Medical Center, Metro said. The CR-V’s driver suffered from minor injuries and remained on site.

Metro said the SUV driver showed no signs of impairment.

