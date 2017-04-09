ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Local Las Vegas
Local Las Vegas

Person critically injured in central Las Vegas crash

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2017 - 2:07 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2017 - 2:12 pm

A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday morning.

About 7:30 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a crash in the central valley. Police said a 2008 CR-V traveling westbound on Hacienda Avenue crashed into a Honda Civic at the intersection of Arville Street.

The 64-year-old driver of the Honda Civic was critically injured and taken to University Medical Center, Metro said. The CR-V’s driver suffered from minor injuries and remained on site.

Metro said the SUV driver showed no signs of impairment.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like