Person dead after single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Las Vegas

A person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning near Sahara Avenue and Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas police said Sunday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded about 4:10 a.m. Sunday to South Jones Boulevard, north of Sahara Avenue, where a vehicle struck a fire hydrant and light pole before overturning, the department wrote in a release.

A 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 northbound on Jones went out of control and crossed the center median, police said in a release about six hours after the crash. The car continued northwest, jumped the west curb on Jones, struck a fire hydrant and then a light pole and overturned.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was thrown from the vehicle. First responders pronounced the person dead at the scene of the crash, the release said.

“It is unknown at this time if impairment was a contributing factor,” police said.

Police did not provide the driver’s age, gender, or name.

The crash marks the 132nd traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2018.

