ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Person dies after being hit by car in central Las Vegas Valley

By Blake Apgar Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2017 - 9:34 pm
 

A person was killed Monday night after being hit by a car in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Police responded to the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Sixth Street just after 7:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The pedestrian who was killed was jaywalking, Rogers said.

Eastbound Sahara Avenue near the crime scene has been shut down as Metro’s fatal detail team investigates. Drivers should avoid the area.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like