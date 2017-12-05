Person dies after being hit by car in central Las Vegas Valley

A person was killed Monday night after being hit by a car in the central valley, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police responded to the intersection of East Sahara Avenue and Sixth Street just after 7:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The pedestrian who was killed was jaywalking, Rogers said.

Eastbound Sahara Avenue near the crime scene has been shut down as Metro’s fatal detail team investigates. Drivers should avoid the area.

East Sahara Avenue and Sixth Street, Las Vegas, NV