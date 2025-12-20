Person dies after vehicle crashes into ‘unhoused’ camp near Las Vegas park
A person died after a vehicle crashed into a “unhoused encampment” near Sunset Park in south Las Vegas, police said.
The crash happened at 7:20 p.m. in an area near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The area borders the southern end of the park.
In a brief statement, police said a “vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a nearby unhoused encampment. During the investigation a deceased person was located near the vehicle. Impairment is not currently suspected.”
The intersection will be closed for several hours, police said,
