Person dies after vehicle crashes into ‘unhoused’ camp near Las Vegas park

Police investigate the scene of a fatal car crash near Sunset Park in Las Vegas on Dec. 19, 2025. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person died after a vehicle crashed into a “unhoused encampment” near Sunset Park in south Las Vegas, police said.

The crash happened at 7:20 p.m. in an area near Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The area borders the southern end of the park.

In a brief statement, police said a “vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a nearby unhoused encampment. During the investigation a deceased person was located near the vehicle. Impairment is not currently suspected.”

The intersection will be closed for several hours, police said,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.