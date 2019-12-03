Person dies from fire in central Las Vegas building

One person died in a fire in a vacant building in the central valley early Tuesday.

F3H TOC: 4:04PM 2017 & 2019 Paradise Rd fire in what appears to be vacant bldg, water on fire, KNOCKDOWN on fire, one fire victim found inside bldg – fatal, crews looking for hotspots, some units being released, PIO enroute to scene #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 3, 2019

A tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire was reported at 2017 and 2019 Paradise Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East St. Louis Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m.

