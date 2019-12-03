Person dies from fire in central Las Vegas building
One person died in a fire in a vacant building in the central valley early Tuesday.
One person died in a fire in a vacant building in the central valley early Tuesday.
F3H TOC: 4:04PM 2017 & 2019 Paradise Rd fire in what appears to be vacant bldg, water on fire, KNOCKDOWN on fire, one fire victim found inside bldg – fatal, crews looking for hotspots, some units being released, PIO enroute to scene #PIO1NEWS
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 3, 2019
A tweet from the Las Vegas Fire Department said the fire was reported at 2017 and 2019 Paradise Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East St. Louis Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.