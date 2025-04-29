Person dies in e-bike crash in northwest Las Vegas

A person riding an e-bike died in a crash in the central valley, police said.

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person riding an e-bike died in a crash Monday night in the central valley, police said.

Another passenger on the e-bike was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.

The crash happened on Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue.

Police said “a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Jones. An E-bike was traveling eastbound on Eugene. The E-bike did not stop at the posted stop sign and entered onto Jones then collided with the passenger side of the pickup traveling southbound.

“The E-bike was carrying two passengers. One passenger was deceased at the scene.”