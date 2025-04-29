63°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

Person dies in e-bike crash in northwest Las Vegas

Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue in Las ...
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue in Las ...
Police investigate the scene of a fatal crash near Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue in Las Vegas on Monday, April 28, 2025. (Noble Brigham/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summerlin nail salon robbed, sprayed with fire extinguishers
Erika Ballou poses for a portrait outside the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Nov. 13, ...
District Court judge accused of violating code of conduct in Nevada
Former Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) ...
Fiore’s sentencing hearing vacated; absent on bench despite vow to return
(Getty Images)
80-year-old woman pleads guilty in elder fraud scheme
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 10:45 pm
 

A person riding an e-bike died in a crash Monday night in the central valley, police said.

Another passenger on the e-bike was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.

The crash happened on Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue.

Police said “a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Jones. An E-bike was traveling eastbound on Eugene. The E-bike did not stop at the posted stop sign and entered onto Jones then collided with the passenger side of the pickup traveling southbound.

“The E-bike was carrying two passengers. One passenger was deceased at the scene.”

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES