Person dies in e-bike crash in northwest Las Vegas
A person riding an e-bike died in a crash Monday night in the central valley, police said.
Another passenger on the e-bike was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a text.
The crash happened on Jones Boulevard at West Eugene Avenue.
Police said “a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Jones. An E-bike was traveling eastbound on Eugene. The E-bike did not stop at the posted stop sign and entered onto Jones then collided with the passenger side of the pickup traveling southbound.
“The E-bike was carrying two passengers. One passenger was deceased at the scene.”