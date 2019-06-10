Person dies in rollover crash in far northwest Las Vegas

A person died late Sunday night after a rollover crash in the far northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Intersection of Shaumber Road and Tropical Parkway in northwest Las Vegas. (Google)

At least two others were injured and taken to a hospital after the crash near the intersection of Shaumber Road and W. Tropical Parkway, Lt. David Gordon said in a statement. The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m.

A pickup truck was traveling south on a dirt road with “steep embankments” when the driver lost control, causing the truck to roll over. At least one passenger who was in the bed of the truck was ejected, police said.

The site of the crash is about a mile west of Centennial High School, at the edge of Centennial Hills. The crash area is bordered by an apartment complex and the Providence master-planned community.

Police said more details will come later this morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.