Person found dead in central Las Vegas truck fire
A person was found dead in a burning pickup truck Sunday night in the central valley, a fire official said.
Firefighters responded to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire in the 200 block of W. Monroe Ave. at 7:46 p.m., said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in a statement.
When firefighters arrived, a lot of flames were showing from the truck. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a person was found in the front of the truck.
Szymanski said the incident is under investigation by Arson Investigators of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, homicide detectives of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and investigators of the Clark Coroner’s Office.
NEWS – Video clip of fire scene if you want for a VO #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/SJB2J062ej
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 28, 2020