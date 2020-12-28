Person found dead in central Las Vegas truck fire

A person was found dead in a burning pickup truck Sunday night in the central valley, a fire official said.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters responded to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire in the 200 block of W. Monroe Ave. at 7:46 p.m., said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, a lot of flames were showing from the truck. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a person was found in the front of the truck.

Szymanski said the incident is under investigation by Arson Investigators of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, homicide detectives of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and investigators of the Clark Coroner’s Office.