Person found dead in central Las Vegas truck fire

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2020 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated December 27, 2020 - 11:48 pm
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)
(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A person was found dead in a burning pickup truck Sunday night in the central valley, a fire official said.

Firefighters responded to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire in the 200 block of W. Monroe Ave. at 7:46 p.m., said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, a lot of flames were showing from the truck. After the fire was extinguished, the body of a person was found in the front of the truck.

Szymanski said the incident is under investigation by Arson Investigators of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, homicide detectives of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and investigators of the Clark Coroner’s Office.

