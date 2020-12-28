Person found dead in central Las Vegas vehicle fire

A person was found dead Sunday night after a vehicle fire in the central valley, a fire official said.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Firefighters responded to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire at 219 W. Monroe Ave. at 7:46 p.m., said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in a statement.

A “deceased victim” was found inside the vehicle.

Arson investigators and other officials are investigating the scene, Szymanski said.