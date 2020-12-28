Person found dead in central Las Vegas vehicle fire
A person was found dead Sunday night after a vehicle fire in the central valley, a fire official said.
A person was found dead Sunday night after a vehicle fire in the central valley, a fire official said.
Firefighters responded to a “heavily involved” vehicle fire at 219 W. Monroe Ave. at 7:46 p.m., said Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in a statement.
A “deceased victim” was found inside the vehicle.
Arson investigators and other officials are investigating the scene, Szymanski said.
NEWS – Video clip of fire scene if you want for a VO #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/SJB2J062ej
— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) December 28, 2020