Person found dead in Las Vegas apartment complex pool

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was found dead in a pool Wednesday morning at a western Las Vegas Valley apartment complex in what police initially characterized as an accidental drowning.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called about 7:10 a.m. after a person was found floating in a pool on the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road, near West Sahara Avenue, according to Lt. David Gordon. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gordon said there was no indication that foul play was involved.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the person’s name and cause and manner of death after their family has been notified.

