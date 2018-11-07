Person hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in south Las Vegas

One person suffered a minor injury Wednesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a tree in the south valley.
The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. on southbound Dean Martin Drive, south of Blue Diamond Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.
The driver was not hospitalized.
At 6:20 a.m. a tow truck moved the vehicle away from the scene, where it was blocking southbound traffic on Dean Martin.
