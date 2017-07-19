ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Person in wheelchair injured after bus stop crash in Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2017 - 11:33 am
 

A person in a wheelchair was hospitalized Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a central valley bus stop, police said.

The crash was called in about 10:45 a.m. near Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The person in the wheelchair was transported to University Medical Center “alive and conscious,” but in unknown condition, Hadfield said.

A portion of Decatur Boulevard is shut down while police investigate.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Las Vegas Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like