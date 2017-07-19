Person in wheelchair injured after bus stop crash in Las Vegas

The crash was called in about 10:45 a.m. near Charleston and Decatur boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield.

The person in the wheelchair was transported to University Medical Center “alive and conscious,” but in unknown condition. Las Vegas Review-Journal file

A person in a wheelchair was hospitalized Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a central valley bus stop, police said.

The person in the wheelchair was transported to University Medical Center “alive and conscious,” but in unknown condition, Hadfield said.

A portion of Decatur Boulevard is shut down while police investigate.

