Person on dirt bike injured in western Las Vegas Valley

A person on a dirt bike was injured in a desert area in the west valley on Wednesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

An injured dirt bike rider is airlifted Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews assist an injured dirt bike rider Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews assist an injured dirt bike rider Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews assist an injured dirt bike rider Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews assist an injured dirt bike rider Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews assist an injured dirt bike rider Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Crews assist an injured dirt bike rider Wednesday, July 8, 2020, near West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A person on a dirt bike was injured in a desert area in the west valley on Wednesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Emergency crews responded at 10:45 a.m. to an area about 2 miles from the end of West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway, the department tweeted. The biker was airlifted to a waiting ambulance and transported to University Medical Center.

The biker’s injuries did not appear life-threatening, the department said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.