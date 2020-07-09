Person on dirt bike injured in western Las Vegas Valley
A person on a dirt bike was injured in a desert area in the west valley on Wednesday morning, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Emergency crews responded at 10:45 a.m. to an area about 2 miles from the end of West Lake Mead Boulevard at the 215 Beltway, the department tweeted. The biker was airlifted to a waiting ambulance and transported to University Medical Center.
The biker’s injuries did not appear life-threatening, the department said.
