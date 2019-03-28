Person rescued from car fire in Las Vegas critically hurt

(Thinkstock)

A person is in “extremely critical” condition after being rescued from a vehicle on fire in the south valley Wednesday night, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 8 p.m. to the area of Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue after a report of a vehicle on fire, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. William Matchko said.

A person inside the car was rescue and taken to a hospital in “extremely critical” condition, he said.

Further information was not immediately available.

Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, Las Vegas, NV