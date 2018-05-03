Person seriously hurt in house fire in northwest Las Vegas

One person was seriously injured in a northwest valley fire Wednesday evening, Las Vegas firefighters said.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire on the 3200 block of Hill Valley Street on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (@LasVegasFD/Twitter)

The fire was reported about 5:35 p.m. at a two-story house on the 3200 block of Hill Valley Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and North Hualapai Way, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski tweeted.

A person inside the house was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition from smoke inhalation, he said.

Crews found fire and smoke coming from the house, but they were able to douse the flames. There was a possibility it was a cooking fire, he said.

The rear of the house had heavy damage.

