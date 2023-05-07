76°F
Local Las Vegas

Person who fled crash returns to hospital later and dies, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2023 - 2:06 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A person who was in a car that veered off the road and crashed into some boulders returned to the hospital later with abdominal pain and died the next day, police said.

According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department released Sunday, the crash happened at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday when a 2017 Subaru Impreza compact car heading south on Frank Sinatra Drive south of Russell Road drove of the the road.

The car then hit what police described as “several large landscaping boulders” and then got stuck on one.

Whoever had been in the car then left the scene, police said. It wasn’t clear if the person had been driving or was a passenger. The person’s identity wasn’t released. Police only described the person as a male who was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Later that day, police said, the male was taken by ambulance to Southern Hills Hospital’s emergency room for abdominal pain.

His condition worsened and he was taken to the trauma emergency room at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, but he died on Friday.

The crash remained under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

