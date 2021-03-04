65°F
Phil Hellmuth part of Junior Achievement poker fundraiser

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 4:32 pm
 
Phil Hellmuth, 15-time World Series of Poker champion, will answer questions and share insights as part of a virtual poker weekend aiding Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada. (Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada)

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is going-all in on its latest fundraiser.

The first Play 4 JA Virtual Poker Tournament is scheduled for March 13 and 14 and will include a discussion with 15-time World Series of Poker champion Phil Hellmuth.

On March 13, Hellmuth will be joined by fellow poker pros Brad Owen and Andrew Neeme to answer questions and share insights. John Kim will follow with tips on playing virtual poker tournaments.

Then, on March 14, Owen and Neeme will host the Texas Hold’em tournament, which is open to players 21 years or older who are physically in Nevada during the event.

There is a $100 buy-in, and re-buys are $50. Fifty percent of the entry fees will go to the prize pool, with the rest aiding Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada.

For more information or to register, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/2021poker/.

The Review-Journal is a sponsor of Junior Achievement.

