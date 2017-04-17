Phoenix-based fitness club taking over vacant Vons in Las Vegas

The EOS Fitness location at Centennial Parkway and Losee Road in North Las Vegas. Google Streetview

A Phoenix-based fitness club chain will open its eighth location in the Las Vegas Valley before July.

That’s according to a flyer for the shopping center at 3325 E. Russell Road near the intersection with Pecos Road.

Eos Fitness will take over a former Vons grocery store. The new health club received a construction permit earlier this month that details $3 million worth of work on the site, according to county records.

Eos also has locations in Arizona and Southern California.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.