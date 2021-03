Take a look through the eyes of Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers at the week that was from Feb. 15-Feb. 21.

Brian Bradford poses for a portrait by the grave of his daughter, Briana Bradford, on the two-year anniversary since she passed at age seven in 2019, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Bunkers Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Las Vegas. Even though the family requested an autopsy to find out why Briana had died it was refused by the Clark County coroner's office. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brian Bradford visits the grave of his daughter, Briana Bradford, on the two-year anniversary since she passed at age seven in 2019, on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Bunkers Memory Gardens Memorial Park in Las Vegas. Even though the family requested an autopsy to find out why Briana had died it was refused by the Clark County coroner's office. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dogs dressed as superheroes, from left, Rusty the therapy dog, Dede and Sammy during a donation drive for Hearts Alive Village, a nonprofit organization that finds homes for shelter pets, on Third Street in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The event was conducted by First Friday and the City of Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Latoshia Johnson, left, who struggles to open her eyes after a severe beating, talks to a reporter at her Las Vegas home with the support of her daughter Jamila Jones Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lupe D, second left, feeds birds with her kids Kali, 3, left, and Jonnie D, 5, as cousins Valerie G, 5, center, her sister Miah, 7, and husnband Richard D, right, look on at Sunset Park, on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An interior view at Carvana, a fully-automated, coin-operated car vending machine, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Henderson police speak with Danika Cain while investigating a crime scene at Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Henderson. Cain was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ronald Pipkins, who was the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Nevada, at his home in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Chris Engler, executive director of arena operations, discusses new features at T-Mobile Arena designed to keep fans socially distanced and safe on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights will start admitting fans to T-Mobile Arena at 15% capacity starting March 1. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) fights for a loose ball with Fresno State Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland (25) in the second half during an NCAA menÕs basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Brooke Bagley, left, who pulled her four children from public school when it didn't reopen at the same time as private schools, attends a protest outside Las Vegas Academy of the Arts before Clark County School District's first in-person board meeting since COVID-19 shut schools down on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Chef Carol Hampton-Gray at Chef Carol's Southern Kitchen on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Amy Kelly delivers lasagne to a home in Las Vegas as part of the Lasagne Love program on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. Lasagne Love is a national program that provides food to those in need. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Take a look back at some of the best photographs in news and sports taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal staff during the week of Feb. 22-28.