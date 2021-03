Take a look through the eyes of Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers at the week that was from March 1 through March 7.

Gracelynne Pinder, right, 5 months, and grandmother Lisa Pinder, from Pahrump, Nev., enjoy the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race from the grandstands at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform a flyover of Las Vegas Motor Speedway before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Drivers pass the start/finish line during a NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Kyle Larson celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 auto race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) dives after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Stanford Cardinal guard Lacie Hull (24), left, and guard Lexie Hull (12), right, block an attempted point by Oregon State Beavers forward Taylor Jones (44) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UCLA Bruins guard Natalie Chou (23) and Stanford Cardinal guard Lacie Hull (24) dive for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Stanford Cardinal celebrate after winning the championship NCAA college basketball game at the Pac-12 women's tournament at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Stanford Cardinal beat the UCLA Bruins 75-55. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Micah Haji-Sheikh, 27, of North Las Vegas takes a photo in the "Selfie Station" after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Vaccine eligibility expanded Tuesday to all groups within the Nevada's "frontline community support" and "frontline supply chain and logistics" categories. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kara Ness takes a photo of her daughter Ella Ness-Pavlinsky, 13, after visiting the Hello Kitty Cafe truck at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Guests lounge by the pool at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cocktail waitress Tori Prince delivers a drink at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Stacy Sheridan, left, Katie Hatfield and Tom Rollag, from Minneapolis, Minn., enjoy the pool at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Principal Jaymes Aimetti welcomes student the first day of face-to-face hybrid instruction at Bell Elementary School in Las Vegas Monday, March 1, 2021. Holding the flag is kindergartner JordanMicheal (cq) Dukes, 6. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lupe Tapia and her daughter Ariel, 8, take a photo outside of Goolsby Elementary School as she returns to class for second grade on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Earlvon Tate, 8, of Las Vegas, reads a book to student barber Jesus "Zeus" Magallon during the fifth annual "Read with my Barber" event, as part of Nevada Reading Week, at Masterpiece Barber College in Las Vegas on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheranճ Claire Dalbec (9) has a ball kicked past her head by Bishop Gormanճ Michelle Madrid (11) near the sideline during the first half of a varsity girlճ soccer game at Faith Lutheran High School on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brittany Fisher of MedicWest Ambulance administers a COVID-19 vaccine to the Stella Fleming Towers affordable housing apartment complex resident, Kenneth Emrey Jr., 71, on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Take a look back at some of the best photographs in news and sports taken by the Las Vegas Review-Journal staff during the week of March 1-7.