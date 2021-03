Take a look through the eyes of Las Vegas Review-Journal photographers at the week that was from March 8 through March 14.

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) removes the net from the basket in celebration of his team's win against Brigham Young Cougars in the West Coast Conference championship game at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

UFC fighter Francis Ngannou takes a photo as keeper Shawn Winston feeds lions Harry and George at the Lion Habitat Ranch on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cynthia Rapazzini with a memorial tribute to her late husband Victor who died of COVID-19 last year on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. She keeps this beside her bed and speaks with him every morning and night. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People visit the Strip in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County and Las Vegas Fire Department firefighters spray from atop of the roof as they work the scene at building 42 during a fire at Twain Estates on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The cereal bowl donut, created by Chef Robert Teddy, at Wicked Donuts in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Volunteer Loan Ha organizes bread at the City Impact Urban Food Bank in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County firefighter Andrew Molitor poses for a portrait at Fire Station 18 in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran football players warm up before the start of practice on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Faith Lutheran High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger calls a play in the first half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament against Utah State on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

People visit the Strip near the Planet Hollywood hotel-casino in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Steve Sisolak receives his COVID-19 vaccine from Pharmacy Manager Trashelle Miro alongside frontline grocery store workers at the Albertsons Pharmacy on Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas Thursday, March 11, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

