Picking season underway at Gilcrease Orchard

People pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Twins Logan, left, and Triston Singh, 7, pick produce at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas Thursday, April 20, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2024 - 2:11 pm
 

The time is ripe for a yearly tradition at Gilcrease Orchard.

Gilcrease Orchard haas announced that the 2024 picking season has begun.

Hours are 7 to 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Among the choices guests will have a chance to choose from include carrots and radishes, mixed leaf lettuce, collard greens, spinach and more.

Tulips are also available in the flower field and a farm stand will be selling green onions, green garlic and a selection of fresh herbs. In addition, other items will be available for purchase, including peanut butter, kettle corn, olive oil, apple chips and more.

Gilcrease Orchard is located at 7800 N. Tenaya Way.

