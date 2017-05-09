Pickup hits 3 vehicles, catches fire in central Las Vegas

A pickup caught fire after it crashed into three cars and a utility pole at Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road Tuesday morning, May 9, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

A pickup truck hit three other vehicles and a utility pole before catching fire and burning Tuesday morning in the central Las Vegas Valley.

A driver apparently suffered a medical episode before the crash about 6 a.m. near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Fire crews doused the fire, Lt. David Gordon said. The pickup driver was not seriously hurt and one of the other drivers was hurt, Gordon said.

Gordon said there were temporary road closures near Desert Inn and Eastern.

