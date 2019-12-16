Pigeon wearing glued-on cowboy hat corralled in Las Vegas

“Cluck Norris” was caught Monday morning in a neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue. Sidekick “Coolamity Jane” remains at large.

Lofty Hopes wrangled "Cluck Norris" at condominium complex between UNLV and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. The rescue organization is still on site trying to trap "Coolamity Jane." (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"Cluck Norris" the cowboy-hatted pigeon after being wrangled at a condominium complex between UNLV and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Mariah Hillman said she hopes to rescue other pigeons who had cowboy hats glued to their heads. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Mariah Hillman of Lofty Hopes rescue holds "Cluck Norris" after wrangling the cowboy-hatted pigeon in at condominium complex between UNLV and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

After days of searching by dedicated volunteers, one of two pigeons seen strutting around Las Vegas wearing tiny cowboy hats is behind bars.

“Cluck Norris,” a common pigeon sporting striped wings and a perfectly-sized small red cowboy hat, was caught Monday morning in a neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue.

Mariah Hillman of Lofty Hopes, a local pigeon rescue group, spent days searching the area near UNLV, hoping to catch the birds and free them from their fashionable — but possibly harmful — head wear.

Hillman is still searching for a second pigeon, dubbed “Coolamity Jane,” who has spotted wings and has been seen wearing a faded pink hat.

The pigeons drew national attention after a video showing them pecking their way through a parking lot was posted online. Hillman and the volunteers at Lofty Hopes jumped into action out of concern for the birds.

When she checked Cluck Norris’ topper, she found that the hat was glued to his head and had caused some of his head feathers to fall out.

Hillman said the hat appeared to be hurting him, adding that she had seen both birds scratching at their heads to try and remove the hats.

Cluck Norris’ next stop is the vet’s office to see if the hat should be removed immediately or if it can be left to fall off in its own time as he molts.

Lofty Hopes has received reports of pigeons wearing brown and blue hats, but as of yet Hillman has only seen birds in red hats. She said she expects to catch Coolamity Jane in the coming days.

