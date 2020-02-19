Pigeons with hats back in Las Vegas, this time with Trump twist

A flock of pigeons — one with a wig mirroring President Donald Trump and others donning tiny MAGA hats — invaded downtown Las Vegas late Tuesday.

The birds were released ahead of Trump’s arrival in Las Vegas Tuesday night by a self-proclaimed “underground radical group” that requested anonymity.

The group, which goes by the acronym P.U.T.I.N. (Pigeons, United to Interfere Now), said its mission was inspired by the 1970s Cold War operation “Tecana,” in which the CIA tested the use of pigeons equipped with cameras to spy on Soviet targets.

The pigeon release was done as a “aerial protest piece in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic debate,” the group said. Six Democratic presidential candidates will debate Wednesday in Las Vegas.

“The release date was also coordinated to serve as a gesture of support and loyalty to President Trump,” said a group member who goes by the name Coo Hand Luke.

Members said they wanted anonymity because “PUTIN values its cause over celebrity. The aim of this project is to draw attention to the art and the message, not those behind it.”

The project was carried out after months of extensive research and caretaking of the pigeons, the group said.

A pigeon coop was built in an undisclosed location in Las Vegas where the birds were fed, bathed and cared for, as many of them were found covered in oil.

“We wash them with Dove (detergent) and get the grease off that usually accumulates from being underneath cars or near grease traps at restaurants while they’re looking for food,” the group said. “A lot of the time they are found with stringfoot and we nurse them back to health. A lot of them are malnourished and we feed them a variety of seeds.”

Stringfoot is a condition in which string becomes wrapped around a bird’s leg, causing the foot to lose circulation.

The hats and hairpiece were attached to the pigeons heads by eyelash glue, which the group noted humans use daily.

“It’s what women use to put around their eyes for eyelash extensions. The hats usually stay on for a day or two, depending on the bird’s movements,” Luke said. “We can also remove them ourselves as they fly back to the coop. They could be gone for a day, two days or a week, but they always come back.”

To those who would complain of animal cruelty, Luke said, “I don’t see the difference between this or people dressing up their dogs or cats.”

The group also said they wanted to shed light on the plight of pigeons, which are often looked at a nuisance.

“Throughout pop culture history there’ve been cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse and Ratatouille, mouse and a rat,” they said. “Pigeons are commonly known as rats with wings, but they’re smart animals with the ability to find their loft from thousands of miles away and (they) are fast. They often outmaneuver prey birds like hawks.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.