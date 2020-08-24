Pigs run wild after fiery truck crash on Interstate 15 near Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes of I-15 outside of Las Vegas are closed due to a “tractor trailer fully engulfed and a large amount of pigs running in the travel lanes.”

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 in Southern Nevada has had its share of wild, memorable crashes in recent years. But on late Sunday night, the interstate penned a new chapter — a pigpen.

In a tweet sent out just after midnight, the Nevada Highway Patrol said the southbound lanes of I-15 outside of Las Vegas were closed due to a “tractor trailer fully engulfed and a large amount of pigs running in the travel lanes.”

NHP said to expect major delays and avoid the area.

The crash happened about seven miles north of Primm and about 35 miles south of Las Vegas.