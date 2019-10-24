Pilot killed in helicopter crash near Red Rock Canyon identified

The pilot killed in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area has been identified as a 53-year-old Connecticut man.

Scott Socquetof Milford, Connecticut, was transported to University Medical Center after the afternoon accident and died of his injuries there, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Authorities said another person was critically injured when the helicopter crashed. That person remained hospitalized at UMC.

The helicopter crashed about 20 feet from State Route 159, which remained closed Thursday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.