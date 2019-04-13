Pinwheel planting at Family Court symbolizes hope for kids — PHOTOS

Hundreds of pinwheels were planted Friday outside the Eighth Judicial District Family Court to symbolize hope for more than 3,200 children in the community who face abuse and neglect and who receive services under the court’s supervision.
The Las Vegas event promoted volunteering opportunities with organizations that work to promote the social and emotional well-being of children and families.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate program hosted the event to raise awareness about the need for more CASA volunteers and to remind the community that all children, especially those in the foster care system, deserve bright futures.