Ready the sails! The Las Vegas Pirate Fest 2017 got underway at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas Friday with live music, food, games and plenty of treasure to find. (Gabriella Benavidez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Colorful chainmail jewelry sits on a rack at The Green Merchant during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A pirate ship is on display during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Brandon Austin lifts his son Elijah Austin for a better view of ships in the cardboard regatta during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Heather Guy plays Sea Witch Camille Llewellyn Mimi Sue Valois during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Spectators watch the opening ceremony during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

A pirate flag flaps in the breeze during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Amber Grothem, left, dressed in steampunk style and Chandler Williams, right, dressed as a plague doctor, watch the opening ceremony during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

"Quartermaster Rotten," middle left, and "Melvin Smedley," middle right, take part in the opening ceremony during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Heather Guy plays Sea Witch Camille Llewellyn Mimi Sue Valois during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Chef Eric W. McBride gives a cooking class about how to make Scottish smoke salmon cheese pate during Pirate Fest 2017 at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Friday, April 21, 2017. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal @bleblancphoto

Ahoy, there. All pirates, steampunks, mermaids and fairies on deck!

Pirate Fest has returned to the valley, but this time it’s moved to Craig Ranch Park in North Las Vegas to accommodate the growth of the event since its birth in 2013 at Lorenzi Park.

Patrons can enjoy food, games, vendors and entertainment throughout the weekend.

The 4th annual Zappos Carboard Regatta takes place Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m.

Check out the video and photo gallery above.