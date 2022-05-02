Pit bull wins best in show at Animal Foundation fundraiser

A 5-year-old pit bull named Brixton was named best in show at The Animal Foundation’s annual fundraiser.

The 19th annual Best in Show was held at the Thomas & Mack Center at UNLV and virtually online Sunday.

The event raised money for the foundation’s programs and found homes for the 25 dogs that participated.

Brixton, a pit bull, won the large dog category. Sesame, a corgi/German shepherd mix, won the medium dog category. Posey, a shihtzu, won the small dog category and Kumo, an Akita, won the variety pack category.

Christian Kolberg, a Las Vegas native, served as the auctioneer for the 14th year in a row.

The event was co-hosted by FOX5 anchor John Huck and radio host Chet Buchanan. Celebrity guest judges Dana Arcana, founder of Paws for the Cause, and Las Vegas Review-Journal entertainment columnist John “Kats” Katsilometes.

Those who were unable to attend are encouraged to support The Animal Foundation’s programs by making a donation at animalfoundation.com.