Places to go to stay cool this weekend
Trying to find a way to beat the heat that can make the Las Vegas Valley feel like an oven at this time of year?
We have compiled a list of some options aimed at children and families.
Mount Charleston
Temperatures are typically 10 to 15 degrees cooler in the higher elevations. There are several options for picnic and camping locations throughout the Spring Mountains. Some areas charge a fee, some can be reserved in advance from recreation.gov, and some may be cash-only at the entrance. The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway includes a visitor’s center, education building, group picnic areas, two amphitheaters, trailheads and viewing areas.. www.gomtcharleston.com
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
The park is one the few places you can reliably spend a summer evening outside in comfort. And Super Summer Theatre is back after a COVID-driven hiatus last summer. During the day, you can tour historic buildings (including a ranch house once owned by Howard Hughes), go hiking or picnic under the trees. parks.nv.gov; supersummertheatre.org
Splash pads
Kids have always loved to splash in puddles, but splash pads has made that activity a whole lot cleaner. There are 82 splash pads in parks — 31 in unincorporated Clark County, 28 in the city of Las Vegas, 17 in the city of Henderson (although one of those, at Heritage Park, is only for dogs) and six in North Las Vegas. Plus, there are public splash pads at Town Square and The District at Green Valley Ranch.
Water parks
Wet ‘n’ Wild: On the southwest side of the valley, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, the park offers 12 different attractions, including nine water slides of varying levels, a lazy river and other attractions. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission starts at $29.99 for all day and a twilight session begins at 4 p.m. for $19.99. Cabanas begin at $100. wetnwildlasvegas.com
Cowabunga Bay: The east valley park, at Galleria Drive and Gibson Road, offers 10 water slides and six other attractions including a beach, pools, splash zones and a lazy river. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and Sunday and until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 702-850-9000; cowabungabay.com
Indoor options
Adventure Dome: Twenty-five acres of fun, including free circus acts and 25 amusement rides are a longtime Las Vegas tradition at Circus Circus on the Strip. July hours are 10 a.m. to midnight every day. Children under 33 inches in height ride free with an adult, those 33 to 48 inches pay $20 and people over 48 inches pay $40. 702-794-3939; adventuredome.com
Area 15: One of the newest attractions in the valley, an industrial space at 3215 S. Rancho Drive, No. 100, has been turned into art galleries, virtual experiences, a zip line and arcade.. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $8 for adults and $7 for those 65 and older. Area15.com
Flip N Out Xtreme: Trampolines and more than a dozen attractions including warped wall, obstacles course and dodgeball. Costs vary from $12 to $45. Grip socks are mandatory and cost $4 and T-shirts are $15.50 or $18. Hours 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Henderson location, 1235 W. Warm Springs Road. Summerlin location: 4545 S. Grand Canyon Drive. 702-579-9999; flipnoutxtreme.com
Gravady: Trampoline park and other attractions, 7350 Prairie Falcon Road.702-843-0395; defy.com
Henderson’s Lifeguard Arena: The home of the Henderson Silver Knights AHL team is a cool place to be, with two ice rinks and an ambient temperature of 55-60 degrees. You can learn to skate or participate in open skating, or watch league play and pickup games. lifeguardarena.com
Madame Tussauds: The wax museum features dozens of wax figures of celebrities among other attractions, divided into zones and experiences. It is on the Strip at The Venetian. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with last entry at 6:45 p.m. Admission begins at $36.99 if booked at least 24 hours in advance. madametussauds.com.
Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart: An interactive, mind-bending art experience at Area 15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Participants explore an extraordinary supermarket that bursts into surreal worlds and unexpected landscapes. Tickets are $45 to $49 while Nevada residents pay $34 to $39. 725-241-6300; meowwolf.com
Pole Position Raceway: Electric-powered go-karting for adults & children on an indoor track, plus small arcade and gift shop. Closes at 11 p.m. 4175. S. Arville St.; 702-227-7223; polepositionraceway.com.
Sky Zone Trampoline Park: Multiple trampolines, foam pits and similar attractions at 7440 Dean Martin Drive. Tickets range from $21 to $29 with required socks costing $5 and reuseable. Required glow shirts are $6.50. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 702-966-4080; skyzone.com
Uptown Jungle Fun Park: Trampolines, obstacles courses, Ninja course, mini zip line and other attractions at 27 S. Stephanie St. in Henderson. Prices from $13 to $20 with parents playing for half price. 702-935-9833; hendersonuptownjungle.com
Attractions
Hi Roller: The world’s tallest observation wheel. Tickets range from $8.50 to $23.50 (daytime), $17.50 to $34.75 (anytime) to $60 for adult Happy Half Hour. Locals can ride for up to 50% off. At the Linq on the Las Vegas Strip. 855-234-7469; caesars.com/linq
Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix: Mostly outdoors at 1401 N. Rainbow Blvd., it has four go-kart tracks, three amusement rides, a super slide and several arcade games. Tickets range from $9.99 for one ride to a package for $82.99. 702-259-7000; lvmpg.com.
