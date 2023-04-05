Plan to add dirt boat ramp at Lake Mead delayed

A new ramp was to allow slightly more access to declining Lake Mead, but the effort has been slowed.

One National Park Service boat launch is operating at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Work to add a dirt launch ramp at Echo Bay has been delayed by silt, according to the service. Two commercial ramps are operating. Shown is a closed ramp at Boulder Harbor in 2021 in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The limited boat access to Lake Mead was to be improved slightly this week, but the effort has been delayed.

A dirt launch ramp is being constructed at Echo Bay adjacent to an existing cement ramp. However, water-saturated silt that can trap vehicles has slowed the work of National Park Service crews. Echo Bay is on the west side of the northern arm of the lake.

For the time being, the area is open to paddle craft only, according to the park’s website. The ramp was to open April 3. No estimated date for completing the ramp has been announced.

The concrete ramp is inoperable because of low water levels.

The only launch site operated by the park service is at Hemenway Harbor near Hoover Dam. There are two lanes for the pipe mat launch. Only shallow-hulled boats not exceeding 24 feet in length can be launched.

Calville Bay, on the western arm of the lake, has a commercially operated ramp and boats under 40 feet are recommended. The park service facilities are inoperable.

Temple Bar in Arizona has a commercial launch ramp. Boats under 40 feet are recommended. Park service facilities are inoperable because of low water.

The park service ramp at South Cove, on the far eastern part of the lake, is inoperable because of the low water levels. Launching is available off a dirt road south of the closed launch ramp. Boaters can launch at their own risk. Four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended.

In November, the park service announced that it was analyzing three options for each of Lake Mead’s five boat launch marinas based on various levels of funding, from maintaining current management plans to extending launch ramps as the lake continues to shrink. A third concept, referred to as Concept 3, calls for the park service to no longer extend or relocate launch ramps.

Nevada Sen. Jackie Rosen has written a letter to the director of the park service to oppose the proposal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.