Plane crash reported in northeast Las Vegas

First responders are at the scene of a plane crash in northeast Las Vegas.

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported at 2:19 p.m. at 2245 N. Christy Lane, according to a Clark County Fire Department dispatch log. Several units responded.

In a tweet, Nellis Air Force Base confirmed the crash:

“We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available,” the tweet read.

Smoke was visible in the area of the crash. Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney in a statement refused to comment on the reported crash, deferring requests for information to Nellis Air Force Base.

No further information was available about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.