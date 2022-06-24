102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local Las Vegas

Planned Parenthood holds news conference after Roe ruling

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2022 - 4:10 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2022 - 4:18 pm
(AP Photo/Piper Hudspeth Blackburn)
(AP Photo/Piper Hudspeth Blackburn)
Governor Steve Sisolak (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Governor Steve Sisolak (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Planned Parenthood representatives and abortion-rights advocates spoke at a news conference Friday afternoon following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion, giving the authority to regulate abortions back to the states. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of states across the country, according to The Associated Press.

Planned Parenthood has said that Nevada can expect to see an influx of patients from neighboring states like Arizona, Idaho, Utah and others that are poised to further restrict abortions or ban them outright in the wake of the ruling.

Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, the political arm of the organization that provides abortion services, will hold the news conference at 4 p.m. at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 480-243-4086 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Gilbert won’t concede Nevada governor’s race
Gilbert won’t concede Nevada governor’s race
2
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
122 degrees on the street: NASA records blistering surface temps in Las Vegas
3
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
Pair killed in northwest valley shootout were teen brothers, family says
4
Chicago landlord buys Las Vegas retail center
Chicago landlord buys Las Vegas retail center
5
Original Misfit, Knights have ‘verbal agreement’ on deal: report
Original Misfit, Knights have ‘verbal agreement’ on deal: report
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST