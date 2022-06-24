Planned Parenthood holds news conference after Roe ruling

Planned Parenthood and other abortion-rights advocates held a news conference in Las Vegas following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Planned Parenthood representatives and abortion-rights advocates spoke at a news conference Friday afternoon following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion, giving the authority to regulate abortions back to the states. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of states across the country, according to The Associated Press.

Planned Parenthood has said that Nevada can expect to see an influx of patients from neighboring states like Arizona, Idaho, Utah and others that are poised to further restrict abortions or ban them outright in the wake of the ruling.

Planned Parenthood Votes Nevada, the political arm of the organization that provides abortion services, will hold the news conference at 4 p.m. at the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas, 710 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

