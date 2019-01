On Sunday, the Rancho Renegades played against the Las Vegas Yuccas during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas. The Yuccas won, 50-37.

The Rancho Renegades watch their teammates compete against the Las Vegas Yuccas during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Genaro Perez (10) attempts to shoot past Las Vegas Yuccas Ahmad Karimzada (15) during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Cesar Robledo (13) attempts to shoot during a game against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Jose Rodriguez (1) attempts to shoot past Las Vegas Yuccas Kiya Smith (2) during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades coach Ramon Cervantes cheers with his team at the end of a timeout during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Yuccas Gerardo Orozco holds his wheelchair during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Jose Rodriguez (1), from left, rests with teammates Alexander Peralta (4) and Gilmar Arana (33) during a break in a game against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades JosŽ Rodriguez (1), left, rests with teammate Alexander Peralta (4) during a break in a game against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Albert Bartee III (40) practices during a break in a game against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Genaro Perez (10) practices shooting hoops with teammates during a break in a game against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Alexander Peralta (4) attempts to pass the ball past Las Vegas Yuccas Kiya Smith (2) at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Jose Rodriguez (1) throws the ball back to teammate Duron Hector (23) during a game against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Rancho Renegades Jose Rodriguez (1) attempts a shot against the Las Vegas Yuccas at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Las Vegas Yuccas coach Jonathan Foster shakes hands with his player Kiya Smith (2) after the game against the Rancho Renegades at the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Las Vegas Yuccas won 50-37. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

On Sunday, the Rancho Renegades played against the Las Vegas Yuccas during the Wheelchair Basketball Division I-II Tournament at UNLV in Las Vegas. The Yuccas won, 50-37.

In the video above, Cesar Robledo of the Yuccas talks about wheelchair basketball and what it means for players to compete during the tournament.