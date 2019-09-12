Pleasant conditions for Las Vegas Valley before warmer weekend

Pleasant late-summer weather conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley in advance of a weekend warming trend.

Sunny skies and lights winds are forecast for Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The forecast high for Thursday will be 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and winds will be up to 10 mph.

The overnight lows will range from 65 to 70.

Friday will warm to 99 with more sunny skies and light winds.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs near 102 with lights winds and sunny skies.

Overnight lows for the weekend will be in the mid-70s.