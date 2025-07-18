Police: 16-year-old Las Vegas boy riding scooter dies after crash involving SUV

Las Vegas police said on Friday that a 16-year-old boy died earlier this week from injuries he suffered after the scooter he was riding was struck by an SUV.

The Metropolitan Police Department was notified by the Clark County coroner’s office that the boy — whom police did not identify — died Tuesday, four days after the initial incident, according to a news release. The coroner’s office did not immediately respond to an inquiry of the boy’s identity or cause and manner of death.

On July 11, officers responded to the area of East Sierra Vista Drive, west of South Maryland Parkway, in reference to a crash involving a boy riding a Razor scooter at 4:20 p.m.

Police say the boy was riding the non-electric scooter northbound down a parking lot ramp in the area when a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe heading eastbound on Sierra Vista Drive was approaching Maryland Parkway from the left turn lane. According to the release, boy may have been performing a stunt as he approached the roadway, overturned, and fell into the Tahoe’s path of travel.

The SUV driver, identified as 33-year-old Adam Martinez of Las Vegas, was unable to avoid the boy and ran him over, police said. The boy was transported to the Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center’s trauma unit by ambulance with life-threatening injures. He was later admitted to the hospital.

Police said Martinez stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Martinez did not show signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation. The boy’s death marked the 91st traffic-related fatality counted in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.