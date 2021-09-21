92°F
Police activity closes Charleston Boulevard in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2021 - 4:25 pm
 
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Charleston Boulevard in the east valley is closed Tuesday afternoon as Las Vegas police negotiate with a man refusing to come out of his home.

Officers were called at 2:09 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 95, after a report of a person with a gun, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

OcampoGomez said the man is “currently sitting on a ledge drinking” while officers attempt to bring him outside.

It was unclear if the man had a gun. No injuries were reported as of 4 p.m.

Charleston is closed from Honolulu Street to Sacramento Drive while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

