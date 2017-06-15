ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Police activity closes streets near Decatur-Washington

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 9:26 am
 

Las Vegas police have closed traffic in the northwest valley as they deal with a suicidal man.

Metro is urging drivers to avoid the area of North Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Decatur is closed in both directions from West Washington Avenue to Vegas Drive. Washington is closed from Decatur west to Michael Way.

The man is armed with a knife in the backyard of a residence, Metro said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
