Police activity shuts down northbound I-15 near Silverado Ranch

Northbound Interstate 15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard has been shut down Thursday, June 5, 2025 ...
Northbound Interstate 15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard has been shut down Thursday, June 5, 2025, because of police activity. (NDOT FASTCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2025 - 3:46 pm
 

Northbound Interstate 15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard has been shut down Thursday because of police activity.

The Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Clark County Fire Department are on the scene investigating.

Expect heavy delays, and motorists are urged to use other routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

