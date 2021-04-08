Police add details on car sought in death of pedestrian in crosswalk

Las Vegas police investigators provided new details Thursday on the hunt for a sedan suspected of striking a pedestrian who died last week.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. on April 1 to the intersection of North Rancho and Riverside drives after two vehicles struck a pedestrian who walking in a crosswalk, killing the man, according to a statement last week from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Hubert Edmonis, 68, of Las Vegas.

The first car to strike to man was initially believed to be a dark-colored sedan but police said Thursday they believe the car that left the scene was an early 2000s black Mercedes Benz. The car will likely have front and left mirror damage, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3317.

