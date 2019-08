Malia Holman was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive.

Malia Holman (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police said Sunday that a 16-year-old girl who went missing Saturday in the central valley has been found.

Malia Holman was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, just east of Maryland Parkway.

