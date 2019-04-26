Police arrest man after barricade situation in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police arrested a man after a barricade situation in the east valley Thursday evening.

Officers were called about 3:05 p.m. to an apartment on the 2600 block of South Nellis Boulevard, near Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Steinmetz said. A man had refused to leave an apartment after a “domestic dispute,” he said.

Police were attempting to serve a search warrant at the home Thursday evening. The man was armed and detectives believed he was alone inside the apartment.

The man was later taken into custody, Metro Lt. Allen Larsen said Thursday night.

Further information was not immediately available.

